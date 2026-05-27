Chad Bianco (right) with “the Ag Meter”

California agriculture is at a crossroads, and according to Riverside County Sheriff and gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco, the state’s farming industry is being pushed to the brink by failed government policies, water mismanagement, excessive regulations, and skyrocketing costs.

During an in-depth interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, Bianco laid out his vision for restoring California’s agricultural dominance, reducing regulations, expanding water access, lowering fuel prices, and rebuilding what he repeatedly called the “California Dream.” The passionate conversation touched on everything from water storage and farming regulations to energy independence, public safety, immigration, and voter turnout — all while emphasizing the critical role agriculture plays in California’s economy and identity.

Bianco began by criticizing recent California gubernatorial debates for ignoring farming and agriculture despite California being one of the world’s largest food producers. While climate change dominated political discussion, Bianco argued that the real issues affecting Californians — including housing affordability, shrinking water supplies, high taxes, and the collapse of family farming operations — were largely ignored. He described California agriculture as one of the main drivers of the state’s prosperity and warned that current policies are causing the industry to “dwindle away.”

Water quickly became one of the interview’s central topics. Bianco argued that California does not actually lack water but instead suffers from poor management and restrictive environmental policies. According to him, state leaders have spent decades imposing regulations that increase costs and reduce water access for farmers while failing to invest adequately in storage, groundwater replenishment, and stormwater capture systems. He repeatedly emphasized that California could support significantly more agricultural production if government policies changed.

The discussion also focused heavily on rising operational costs for farmers and ranchers. Bianco claimed California’s regulatory environment has dramatically increased expenses related to fuel, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, diesel, and water, making it increasingly difficult for multi-generational farms to survive. He argued that many agricultural families are now struggling to pass their operations on to future generations because taxes and regulations are making farming financially unsustainable.

Throughout the interview, Bianco repeatedly stated that if elected governor, he would aggressively reduce regulations impacting agriculture, water, and energy production. He pledged to eliminate rules he believes place California farmers at a competitive disadvantage compared to producers in other states. According to Bianco, California should not punish residents for wanting to own farms, ranches, businesses, or property in the state.

Energy policy and fuel prices were also major themes during the conversation. Bianco criticized California’s aggressive green energy mandates, arguing that the state cannot realistically meet its energy demands through wind and solar power alone. While supporting innovation and future energy development, he maintained that California should continue utilizing its own oil and natural resources rather than relying heavily on imported energy. He claimed California could become energy independent and potentially lower gasoline prices dramatically by expanding domestic production.

The conversation also touched on public safety, immigration, and California’s sanctuary state policies. Bianco defended his law enforcement record during the nationwide riots connected to the Black Lives Matter protests, explaining that widely circulated footage of him kneeling had been taken out of context during a prayer for officer safety. He stated that Riverside County law enforcement later used overwhelming force to stop rioting and protect businesses in the county.

On immigration, Bianco strongly opposed sanctuary state policies and argued that California should cooperate more closely with federal immigration authorities. He also emphasized that immigration reform ultimately requires federal action through Congress and the White House.

One of the interview’s strongest recurring themes was Bianco’s focus on restoring prosperity for future generations. He argued that California families should once again be able to own homes, operate successful farms and businesses, and pass those opportunities down to their children and grandchildren. According to Bianco, California remains one of the most resource-rich and economically powerful states in the country despite what he described as harmful state policies.

Bianco also proposed expanding the use of California-grown food in public schools. He stated that school meal programs should prioritize California-produced meat, poultry, produce, and agricultural products as part of an effort to both improve nutrition and strengthen the state’s farming economy.

As the interview concluded, Bianco encouraged Californians to become more politically engaged and stressed the importance of voter turnout. He echoed former President Donald Trump by encouraging supporters to “make it too big to rig,” arguing that record participation could dramatically reshape California’s political future.

For California farmers, ranchers, and rural communities frustrated by rising costs, water shortages, energy prices, and government regulation, this interview offers a detailed look at Bianco’s vision for rebuilding California agriculture and restoring economic growth. Listeners interested in the future of farming, water policy, energy independence, and statewide leadership will want to hear the full conversation between Nick Papagni and Chad Bianco.

To learn more about Chad Bianco’s campaign or get involved, visit biancoforgovernor.com or follow Sheriff Chad Bianco on social media platforms.

Chad Bianco Sounds Off on California Agriculture, Water, Energy, and the Future of the Golden State