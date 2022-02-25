The center providing plant management solutions for the Southeast region. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Jimmy Carter Plant Materials Center is one of a national network of 25 centers dedicated to providing vegetative solutions, and developing and transferring plant science technology to solve conservation issues. Located in Americus, Georgia, it’s one of four centers serving the Southeast and tropical region in the states of Alabama, Florida, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

The primary focus of this center is improving soil health. The Center finds plant solutions for the diverse landscape of the southeast and has developed over 18 improved conservation plants, including grasses, forbs, and shrub germplasm.

The Jimmy Carter Plant Materials Center also develops technology for improving landscapes, such as agricultural lands, grazing lands, wildlife areas, restoration areas, coastal dunes, and urban settings.

All images courtesy of NRCS/Jimmy Carter Plant Materials Center