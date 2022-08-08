We’re celebrating National Farmers Market Week. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

This week is National Farmers Market Week and the Department of Agriculture and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack say it’s in recognition of the role farmers markets play in making more nutritious food available to local communities. This is the 23rd year for National Famers Market Week, which celebrates the essential contributions of farmers markets to communities, food systems, and local economies.

USDA encourages Americans nationwide to visit a Local Farmers Market near them to find fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and other regional products while supporting the local economy. As part of the celebration, they also encourage everyone to share pictures, videos, and stories of their market trip using #NationalFarmersMarketWeek. USDA will be doing so as well. Throughout the week, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will be featuring content on the AMS Twitter account and also posting to the USDA blog.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Celebrating National Farmers Market Week

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.