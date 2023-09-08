How people around the nation can take part in California Wine Month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

September is the 19th annual California Wine Month and wine lovers can join the festivities all month long. As the top U.S. wine-producing state and home to more than 6,200 wineries, California grows more than 100 grape varieties, produces over 81% of the country’s wine, and accounts for 95% of its wine exports.

Sabrina’s interview with Gino DiCaro with the California Wine Institute

“September harvest for wine grapes provides the perfect backdrop for us to celebrate California’s wine industry,” said Gino DiCaro with the California Wine Institute. “It’s a chance for all Californians and other travelers who are coming to California to raise a glass to the state’s wine industry and celebrate it, its people, its regions, wines and growers, and experiences.”

Wineries across California host events and activities ranging from hands-on harvest boot camps and tours to wine festivals, grape stomps, and food and wine pairing experiences.

“Basically, anywhere you are in California, there is an event to attend to celebrate California’s wine,” DiCaro said.

For those who want to participate, but can’t make it to the Golden State, there is an at-home option.

“We have partnered with Visit California and California Grown to produce an iconic California recipes eBook which pairs with California wines for each particular recipe,” DiCaro explained. “It’s a great way for someone to make one of those wonderful California recipes and go purchase a California wine at their local retailer, pair it perfectly, and enjoy it with family and friends.”

You can find that eBook for free at discoverCaliforniawines.com.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Celebrating California Wine Month

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.