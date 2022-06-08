A ten-year milestone for a certain fruit. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

Whole grain bread with avocado paste and salmon

Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June as the official California Avocado Month and they continue the tradition this year. Avocados are grown by about 3000 California growers primarily with Groves from San Diego to Monterey. The California Avocado Commission was created in 1978 to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising promotion and public relations. Avocados first came to EU S from Mexico in central and South America and were planted in Florida in 1833 then in California in 1856 according to the USDA California now accounts for the majority of US avocado production followed by Florida and Hawaii. The total value of US avocado production was $426 million in 2020 the total number of acres in production in the US is just over 52,700.

Celebrate Avocados in June

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.