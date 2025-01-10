The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Fertilizer Research and Education Program (CDFA/FREP) has allocated $1.15 million to five new projects aimed at enhancing nutrient and irrigation management for California’s growers.

These projects include using spectral satellite imagery and AI to monitor almond orchard nutrient status, developing citrus management modules, creating an online tool for crop nitrogen removal, educating Spanish-speaking, socially disadvantaged organic growers on soil fertility and irrigation, and establishing a science-based interactive website for nutrient management in organic crops.

CDFA’s Fertilizer Research and Education Program Allocates Funding to New Projects