Cattle Don’t Spread Cheatgrass According to New Study

A recent study from the University of Nevada-Reno reveals that cattle aren’t spreading cheatgrass seeds through grazing, contrary to what many believed. The study shows that cattle digestion makes cheatgrass seeds inert, meaning they can no longer grow into new plants. This discovery challenges the idea that grazing cattle are responsible for spreading this invasive plant across the West.



Tim Canterbury, President of the Public Lands Council (PLC) says, “I’ve seen how cattle reduce cheatgrass and other weeds where they graze. This study shows that grazing helps manage cheatgrass, not spread it.”



Kaitlynn Glover, PLC’s Executive Director, says the study confirms what ranchers have known for years: removing livestock leads to more cheatgrass, not less. “When cattle graze, they improve soil health for native plants. This study shows that grazing isn’t just practical—it’s essential for land management,” she explained.



The study encourages better cooperation between ranchers and government agencies to use grazing as an effective tool for conservation and wildfire prevention.

Canterbury says grazing helps control cheatgrass, creating room for native grasses to grow and improving the land’s biodiversity.