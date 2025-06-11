Stuart Woolf of Woolf Farming and Processing Urges Immediate Solutions to a Growing Emergency

In an interview with Nick Papagni of AgNet West, Stuart Woolf — CEO of Woolf Farming and Processing — delivered a clear warning: “We’re in a crisis and it’s going to get worse.” His comments reflect mounting urgency as California’s water supply issues deepen, particularly on the West Side, where growers are grappling with both environmental restrictions and outdated infrastructure.

California’s West Side Water Crisis: An Urgent Call for Infrastructure Action

A Crisis That Demands Action

Woolf emphasized that while water crises in California are not new, the current circumstances are different in scope and severity. “It doesn’t mean you quit making the case,” he said. “We need to continue making the case.” He believes the worsening conditions may finally push the state toward long-overdue investments in water infrastructure.

Let It Rain — And Let’s Be Ready

One of Woolf’s biggest frustrations lies in the state’s missed opportunities to capture water during wet years. “If you don’t have the infrastructure to capture it… you’ve got to have a plan,” he urged. He proposes a coordinated “big gulp” strategy, where excess rainfall is diverted and banked in aquifers during high-precipitation events.

California’s existing water movement systems — including federal and state canal networks — already provide the backbone for such a plan. What’s lacking, Woolf argues, is the unified execution and political will.

Farmers Ready to Lead — If Policies Keep Up

“There’s enough information to do this right,” Woolf noted, pointing out that many farmers are ready to implement groundwater recharge and on-farm storage — if only the regulatory and logistical frameworks would catch up.

His hope is that worsening conditions will finally lead to aligned action from lawmakers, environmentalists, and the agriculture industry alike.

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter: reporting for AgNet West.

