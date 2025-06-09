Markon Cooperative is hosting a series of customer tours in California’s Salinas Valley, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their produce operations. These guided tours will showcase their production methods and sustainability practices, emphasizing responsible farming. Attendees will gain insights into a range of crops, including lettuce, strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, and artichokes. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to observe fresh-cut processing techniques, gaining a deeper understanding of how produce makes its way from farms to store shelves. The tours are scheduled for June 9, July, and late August, providing multiple chances for interested parties to engage with industry experts and witness firsthand the commitment to quality and sustainability.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the fresh produce showcasing efforts to enhance consumer engagement, promote responsible farming, and strengthen industry connections through research and events.

California’s Salinas Valley Produce Operations Coming Up