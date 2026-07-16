Natalie Collins Discusses Advocacy, Wine Labeling, Innovation, and the Future of California’s Wine Industry with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni

Natalie Collins

California’s wine industry has long been one of the state’s agricultural crown jewels, producing approximately 80 percent of all American wine while ranking fourth in the world behind only Italy, France, and Spain. Yet despite its global reputation, the industry is facing one of the most difficult periods in decades.

During an insightful interview with “The Ag Meter”, host Nick Papagni sat down with Natalie Collins, President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG), to discuss the challenges confronting wine grape growers, legislative battles, consumer trends, and why she remains optimistic about the future of one of California’s signature agricultural industries.

A Lifetime Dedicated to California Agriculture

Based in Sacramento, the California Association of Winegrape Growers serves as the statewide advocacy organization representing wine grape growers on legislative, regulatory, and federal issues. While Collins works just steps from the State Capitol, she proudly calls Lodi home—a region recognized worldwide as the Zinfandel Capital of the World.

Growing up in a dairy farming family, Collins developed a passion for agriculture early in life. After earning a degree in Agricultural Business from California State University, Chico, she began her career with the Farm Bureau before joining CAWG nearly a decade ago.

Today, she leads one of California agriculture’s most influential advocacy organizations during one of its most challenging periods.

Taking California’s Story to Washington

Each year, CAWG brings growers to Washington, D.C., to meet directly with members of Congress and federal agencies.

While the association maintains a year-round lobbying presence in the nation’s capital, Collins says nothing compares to hearing directly from the farmers themselves.

This year’s delegation included nine California growers who met with lawmakers to discuss issues including:

Farm Bill priorities

Federal appropriations

Import and export challenges

The economic health of California’s wine industry

Rising production costs

The future of family farming

These conversations, Collins explained, help policymakers understand the realities facing growers who are navigating shrinking markets while operating under California’s increasingly expensive regulatory environment.

California Wine Industry Under Pressure

The numbers tell a sobering story.

California recently experienced its smallest wine grape crush in more than 20 years, reflecting declining wine consumption both domestically and internationally.

As demand has softened, growers have responded by removing vineyards, wineries have closed their doors, and some multi-generational farming families have made the heartbreaking decision to leave the wine business altogether.

Adding to those pressures are soaring labor costs, water challenges, inflation, and one of the nation’s most heavily regulated agricultural environments.

Compounding the issue is the increasing use of imported bulk wine.

According to Collins, many large wineries are purchasing finished wine produced overseas because it costs significantly less than California-grown grapes. While California growers remain confident they can compete on quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship, they struggle to compete strictly on price.

The Fight for Honest Wine Labels

One of the interview’s most compelling discussions centered on Assembly Bill 1585, known as the Truth in Labeling for American Wine Act.

Current federal law allows bottles labeled as “American” wine to contain only 75 percent American-grown grapes.

CAWG sponsored legislation that would require wines labeled “American” to contain 100 percent American-grown grapes, giving consumers greater transparency and ensuring the label accurately reflects the product.

The proposal received overwhelming bipartisan support in the California Assembly, passing 67-0 and advancing through three committees without a single recorded “no” vote.

However, the legislation stalled in the California Senate after facing opposition from several of California’s largest wineries and the Wine Institute.

Ultimately, the bill was withdrawn before receiving a Senate hearing.

Collins emphasized that the legislation was never intended to prohibit imported wine.

Instead, it simply sought honest labeling so consumers would know exactly what they were purchasing.

She also reminded consumers that bottles labeled California, Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Lodi, or other California appellations already require the grapes to come entirely from those designated regions.

Marketing California’s Story

While disappointed by the outcome of AB 1585, Collins believes California has an incredible story to tell.

Wine grape growers have invested heavily in sustainable farming practices, responsible water management, environmental stewardship, and innovation.

CAWG is now working toward stronger collective marketing efforts that celebrate California-grown wine while helping consumers understand the people and families behind every bottle.

Her message is simple:

When you buy California wine, you’re supporting California farm families.

Innovation Continues Across the Vineyard

Despite current challenges, California wine growers continue investing heavily in technology.

Today, more than 95 percent of California wine grapes are mechanically harvested, a remarkable transformation from decades ago when vineyards relied almost entirely on hand crews.

Growers now utilize:

Precision irrigation

Soil monitoring technologies

Mechanized harvesting

Improved canopy management

Advanced vineyard management practices

These investments help improve efficiency while maintaining the exceptional quality California wines are known for around the world.

Consumer Preferences Continue to Evolve

Innovation isn’t limited to vineyards.

Consumer tastes are changing as well.

For the first time in California history, more white wine grapes than red wine grapes were crushed during a recent harvest.

Rosé wines continue gaining popularity, wineries are experimenting with new blends and varietals, and alternative packaging—including canned wines, boxed wines, and single-serving options—is helping attract younger consumers.

Collins believes wine should become more approachable rather than intimidating.

“There really isn’t a wrong wine,” she explained. “The best wine is simply the one you enjoy.”

Preparing for an Early Harvest

A warmer-than-normal growing season has accelerated grape development across California.

Collins expects harvest to begin earlier than usual, with the first grapes already being crushed well ahead of historical averages.

As harvest begins, she encourages consumers to pay closer attention to wine labels.

Choosing wines labeled California, Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Lodi, Russian River, Dry Creek, or other California appellations ensures consumers are supporting California-grown grapes and the families who produce them.

Wine Should Be Enjoyed, Not Feared

For younger consumers or anyone just beginning their wine journey, Collins offers practical advice.

Don’t be intimidated.

Try different wines.

Take notes.

Explore different regions and varietals.

Use today’s AI-powered wine recommendation tools if needed, but most importantly, enjoy discovering what you personally like.

Wine doesn’t require expensive glassware, complicated tasting notes, or expert knowledge.

It simply requires curiosity and good company.

Educating Lawmakers About Agriculture

One of CAWG’s ongoing priorities involves helping elected officials better understand modern farming.

The association regularly hosts vineyard tours, nighttime harvest demonstrations, and educational events that allow legislators and regulators to see firsthand the complexity, investment, and labor involved in producing California wine grapes.

Collins believes those personal experiences often create stronger advocates than any policy briefing ever could.

Optimistic About the Future

Although California’s wine industry continues facing difficult economic conditions, Collins remains optimistic.

She credits the resilience of growers, the innovation occurring throughout the industry, and the willingness of family farmers to adapt and evolve.

She also encourages growers to become active advocates themselves, reminding them that lawmakers often respond more strongly to hearing directly from producers than from lobbyists alone.

As California enters another harvest season—what growers affectionately call their “Super Bowl”—Collins believes the future depends on collaboration, consumer education, honest labeling, and continued support for California agriculture.

For anyone who enjoys wine, her message is clear:

Look for California on the label. Support local growers. Learn the stories behind the bottle.

Learn More About the California Association of Winegrape Growers

Wine grape growers, agricultural businesses, and industry supporters interested in becoming involved with the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) can learn more by visiting https://cawg.org/ (CAWG.org).

CAWG is a statewide membership organization representing California wine grape growers and also offers memberships for agricultural suppliers, financial institutions, service providers, and other businesses that support the wine industry. In addition to advocating on behalf of growers in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., the association keeps members informed about legislative developments, regulatory issues, and industry trends.

You can also follow the California Association of Winegrape Growers on its social media channels, where the organization is currently highlighting the International Year of the Woman Farmer, showcasing the contributions of female wine grape growers throughout California.

To learn more about the California Association of Winegrape Growers, visit CAWG.org and follow the organization on social media for the latest industry news, advocacy updates, and grower stories. Be sure to listen to the full interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Natalie Collins for even more insight into the challenges and opportunities facing California’s wine grape industry.

And to hear even more insight into the challenges, opportunities, and future of California’s wine industry, be sure to listen to the complete conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Natalie Collins, President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

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