Celebrating California’s Global Role in Wine

California continues to lead the U.S. wine industry, producing an impressive 81% of all U.S. wine. With more than 6,200 wineries and 5,900 growers across 49 counties, the Golden State is also the fourth largest wine-producing region in the world, behind only France, Italy, and Spain. From Napa and Sonoma to Lodi, Paso Robles, and even San Diego, California wines represent a diverse landscape of flavor, culture, and innovation.

California Wine Month: Sustainability, Innovation, and the Future of Wine

California Wine Month: A Time to Celebrate

Every September, the industry comes together for California Wine Month, a celebration that coincides with harvest season. It’s a time to highlight the cultural significance of wine, honor the families behind it, and showcase the countless events happening statewide — from vineyard tours and wine festivals to unique pairings like “pours and s’mores.”

Wine Institute’s official site, DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com, offers an event directory where visitors can find wine tastings, festivals, vineyard walks, and cellar tours happening throughout the month.

Sustainability at the Core

One of the most remarkable aspects of California’s wine industry is its commitment to sustainability:

90% of California wines are produced in a certified sustainable winery.

are produced in a certified sustainable winery. 65% of vineyard acreage is certified sustainable.

is certified sustainable. 95% of wineries are family-owned and operated, many with multi-generational legacies.

This leadership in environmentally conscious practices ensures that wine lovers can enjoy their favorite vintages knowing they support a greener future.

Innovation in Winemaking and Packaging

California wineries are constantly evolving to meet the needs of today’s consumers. From organic wines to new packaging solutions like canned wines, boxed wines, and lighter bottles, innovation is reshaping how wine is enjoyed. These formats appeal not just to younger generations but also to outdoor enthusiasts seeking more portable and eco-friendly options.

At the same time, wineries are exploring wine cocktails and new ways to introduce wine to audiences unfamiliar with traditional varietals, making the experience more accessible.

Engaging a New Generation of Wine Drinkers

The challenge for the wine community is connecting with younger, legal-age drinkers who are curious but not yet educated about wine. Julie Berge notes that the values of this new generation—community, exploration, and a love of food—align perfectly with the culture of wine.

Through initiatives like the Share Wine Co-op portal, wineries are learning how to better engage with influencers and digital platforms. Social media campaigns, including California Wines on Instagram, are spotlighting young winemakers and providing approachable wine education.

Experiencing Wine Firsthand

For newcomers, the best introduction to wine is through experience:

Wine tastings provide an affordable way to sample different styles before committing to a bottle.

provide an affordable way to sample different styles before committing to a bottle. Winery visits allow guests to meet the families behind the labels and hear the unique stories of each vintage.

allow guests to meet the families behind the labels and hear the unique stories of each vintage. Online resources like DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com offer guides to varietals, tasting notes, and local wine experiences.

As Berge highlights, every bottle of wine has a story — shaped by the vineyard, the weather, and the people who make it.

A Future Rooted in Community and Connection

Wine is more than a beverage; it’s a bridge across generations, cultures, and experiences. In a digital age where loneliness is on the rise, wine provides a way to connect in real life. From family-owned traditions to bold new innovations, California wine continues to thrive by honoring its roots while embracing change.

As Julie Berge of the Wine Institute says, “Wine is about connecting. It brings people together.”