California Wine Looks Ahead After an Exceptional 2025 Harvest

Allison Jordan

Vice President of Environmental Affairs for the Wine Institute

Executive Director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance

California’s wine industry is heading into 2026 with renewed optimism following one of the most favorable growing seasons in recent years. In a conversation on Ag Meter, Allison Jordan—Vice President of Environmental Affairs for the Wine Institute and Executive Director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance—outlined how weather, sustainability, and innovation are shaping the future of California wine.

A Near-Ideal 2025 Growing Season

The 2025 wine grape harvest benefited from a cool spring and mild summer across much of California. Instead of battling extreme heat, vineyards had time—allowing grapes to ripen slowly and evenly. The harvest wrapped up later than average in early November, and winemakers are now anticipating wines that are balanced, fresh, and expressive of place.

According to Jordan, this type of season is exactly what growers and winemakers hope for, delivering strong quality statewide and setting the stage for wines that reflect California’s diverse regions.

Market Challenges and Shifting Consumer Preferences

Despite excellent vineyard conditions, the industry continues to face challenges. Younger consumers over 21 are drinking less alcohol overall, including wine. Jordan noted that this trend is not unique to California—major wine regions around the world are experiencing similar shifts.

In response, the Wine Institute has focused on public policy, regulatory advocacy, and expanded marketing and communications. At the winery level, many producers are adjusting styles to meet today’s preferences, emphasizing lower alcohol, brighter acidity, and wines that pair well with food.

Sustainability at Scale

Sustainability remains one of California wine’s greatest strengths. Jordan shared that about 90 percent of California wine is produced in certified California sustainable wineries, a significant achievement for the world’s fourth-largest wine-producing region.

From vineyard practices to packaging innovations, sustainability is deeply integrated across the industry. Automation and precision technology are also helping growers manage water, soil health, and labor challenges more effectively, reinforcing long-term environmental and economic viability.

Storytelling, Innovation, and Reaching New Wine Drinkers

Connecting with consumers goes beyond the bottle. Jordan highlighted the Wine Institute’s Share Wine campaign, which emphasizes wine’s connection to the land, sustainability, and shared experiences around food.

Innovation is also reshaping how wine is enjoyed, from alternative packaging like canned wine to immersive tasting room experiences. For new wine drinkers, Jordan encouraged exploration without intimidation—visiting tasting rooms, asking sommeliers for guidance, and using educational tools like DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com to learn about varietals, regions, and serving basics.

Her advice was simple: like what you like.

Regional Highlights and Industry Scale

Wine grapes are grown in 46 California counties, underscoring the industry’s deep agricultural footprint. The 2025 harvest delivered strong results across regions, including the Central Valley, where mild conditions supported excellent color and flavor development, and Paso Robles, which experienced one of its mildest summers on record—preserving freshness while allowing red wines to fully develop.

Statewide, California has roughly 590,000 acres planted to wine grapes, including about 82,000 acres in Lodi and 43,500 acres in Napa Valley, reinforcing wine’s role as a major value-added crop.

Looking Toward 2026

Jordan explained that vineyard removals and reduced acreage—seen in California and globally—are helping correct supply-and-demand imbalances. Growers are farming fewer tons, harvesting earlier, and leaning into styles that resonate with modern consumers.

As the industry adapts, storytelling, sustainability, and innovation remain central themes.

A Toast to the Future

Jordan shared that Pinot Noir is her go-to during the holidays, while Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc are summer favorites. For New Year’s Eve, she recommends California sparkling wine—a fitting way to celebrate milestones.

To hear Jordan’s full insights on harvest conditions, sustainability leadership, and where California wine is headed next, listen to the complete Ag Meter interview. As the industry looks ahead, one thing is clear: California wine continues to evolve, with quality, resilience, and optimism leading the way.