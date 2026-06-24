Tractor with boxes of freshly picked Pinot Noir grapes at the wine harvest.

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A California wine labeling bill aimed at increasing transparency for consumers is drawing heightened attention as it advances through the state Legislature. A recent report highlighted growing support for Assembly Bill 1585, a measure that would require wine labeled as “American” to be made from 100% American-grown grapes.

Supporters of the legislation argue the proposal would close what they describe as a significant loophole in current labeling regulations. Under existing rules, wine sold with an American designation can contain up to 25% foreign-produced wine without any disclosure on the label.

Agricultural organizations backing the bill say the issue has become increasingly important as imported bulk wine continues to gain market share in the United States. They contend that consumers deserve greater transparency regarding where the grapes used in their wine are grown.

The measure passed the California Assembly unanimously on a 67-0 vote and is now under consideration in the state Senate.

California Wine Labeling Bill Aims to Support Domestic Growers

The California Association of Winegrape Growers and Family Winemakers of California are among the organizations supporting Assembly Bill 1585.

According to supporters, imported bulk wine is increasingly replacing demand for grapes grown by domestic producers. They argue that the current labeling system can create confusion in the marketplace by allowing imported wine to be blended, bottled and sold under an American designation.

Industry advocates say the effects extend beyond grape growers and also impact farmworkers, wineries and crush facilities that depend on a strong domestic wine grape industry.

Supporters point to recent import data showing that imported bulk wine accounted for up to 19% of the market last year, representing the equivalent of approximately 220 million bottles of wine.

California Wine Labeling Bill Faces Opposition

While the bill has gained support from grower groups and wine industry organizations, it is also facing resistance from some major multinational beverage companies.

According to supporters, large wine companies have increased lobbying efforts as the bill moves through the Senate process. Opponents generally argue that changes to labeling requirements could create additional challenges for wine businesses that rely on global sourcing and blending practices.

The debate highlights broader questions about transparency, consumer information and the role imported products play in the U.S. wine market.

As lawmakers continue reviewing the proposal, growers and industry stakeholders will be closely watching the outcome. Supporters believe the legislation could help strengthen demand for domestic grapes while providing consumers with clearer information about the wines they purchase.

Hear more about Assembly Bill 1585 and the debate surrounding wine labeling requirements by listening to the report below.