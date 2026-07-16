The California wine industry is navigating one of its most challenging periods in decades, but growers are focused on adapting, advocating and positioning the industry for long-term success. Those issues were the focus of today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, featuring Natalie Collins, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG).

Collins recently returned from Washington, D.C., where she joined a delegation of California winegrape growers to meet with lawmakers on issues including the Farm Bill, trade, appropriations and the overall health of the state’s wine industry. She said those face-to-face conversations help policymakers better understand the challenges growers are facing across California.

One of the industry’s biggest concerns is declining wine consumption, which has contributed to the smallest California wine grape crush in two decades. Collins said the downturn has resulted in vineyard removals, winery closures and difficult decisions for many multi-generational farming families.

Despite those challenges, she believes the industry has a path forward.

“I think we are looking at focusing on how we as an industry talk about wine, how we market wine, and how we appeal to broad demographics and different age groups,” Collins said.

CAWG is encouraging the industry to make wine more approachable for younger consumers through new packaging options, expanded marketing efforts and wine tourism, while reminding consumers that there is no “right” wine—only the wine they enjoy.

Another priority is ensuring California growers can compete fairly against imported bulk wine. Collins highlighted Assembly Bill 1585, legislation sponsored by CAWG that would have required any bottle labeled simply as “American” wine to contain 100% American-grown grapes, rather than the current federal standard allowing imported wine to make up part of the blend. Although the proposal advanced unanimously through the California Assembly, it ultimately stalled in the Senate.

Collins said California growers are willing to meet the state’s high regulatory standards but need policies that recognize the higher cost of producing grapes domestically.

She also encouraged consumers to support local agriculture by looking for wines labeled with California appellations, such as California, Napa Valley, Sonoma County or Lodi.

“When you choose California wine, you know who grew those grapes and the families behind them,” Collins said.

Looking ahead, Collins expects California’s wine grape harvest to begin earlier than normal after a warm growing season. She said the industry continues investing in precision agriculture, mechanization, new wine styles and consumer outreach while remaining optimistic about the future.

“We’re a resilient industry,” Collins said. “We’re going to come back, but it’s going to take all of us working together.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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