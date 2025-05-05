California Walnut Growers Experiencing Promising Early Season

California walnut growers are experiencing promising early season conditions that suggest a positive outlook for the 2025 crop according to the California Walnut Board and the California Walnut Commission. These favorable climate conditions follow three consecutive years of average to above average rainfall and snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The current growing season benefits from adequate surface water and replenish soil profiles, contributing to a strong bloom and early shoot development.

Early walnut varieties began to show bud break in mid-April, with varieties such as Chandler exhibiting healthy shoot growth across California’s main growing regions. The orchards are currently in a critical growth phase, which is essential for nut development throughout the season.

