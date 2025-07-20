Ian LeMay Discusses California Table Grape Quality, Trade Challenges, and Global Growth

California table grapes are in peak season, and according to Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, growers are optimistic about 2025. In a recent interview with Nick Papagni on “The Ag Meter,” LeMay shared insights into crop conditions, export dynamics, and pressing labor and trade policy concerns impacting the industry.

California Table Grape Season Off to a Strong Start

Coachella Winding Down, San Joaquin Valley in Full Swing

Ian LeMay

President, California Table Grape Commission

The California table grape season began in Coachella and is now in full swing in the San Joaquin Valley.

“We’re in full force and most, if not all, growers have crews in the field pulling that great California Table Grape from the vineyard,” said LeMay.

Growers credit a moderate spring and sufficient chill hours for producing a high-quality crop. Sugar levels (brix) are ideal, and harvest is expected to continue through Thanksgiving and into December.

Weather Contrast: 2025 Favorable Compared to Last Year

Last year, extreme heat and Hurricane Hilary disrupted the harvest, but this season has been notably calmer.

“We count our blessings… we’re not seeing the extreme heat that caused early fruit loss in past years,” LeMay noted.

The cooler conditions are contributing to better fruit set and ripening, giving growers optimism for higher yields and quality.

Navigating Trade and Tariffs

While Canada and Mexico remain top export markets, LeMay acknowledged uncertainty around potential tariff changes as the August 1 federal deadline for trade negotiations approaches.

“We continue to monitor the administration’s actions. Our hope is that whatever is negotiated won’t harm our export markets,” he said.

LeMay emphasized the importance of USMCA in maintaining stable trade with Canada and Mexico and expressed cautious optimism that negotiations would not impede market access.

Keeping Agriculture’s Voice Heard in Washington

LeMay detailed how the commission actively engages with USDA, USTR, and the White House to ensure table grape priorities are represented in federal policy discussions.

“We stay vigilant. You can’t be quiet in these times—things move too fast,” he stressed.

The commission has made multiple trips to Washington, D.C. to communicate industry needs, especially concerning export growth opportunities.

Labor and Immigration Reform Still a Major Need

LeMay also addressed the need for comprehensive immigration reform to support the California agricultural labor force.

“So many commodities still depend on the human hand. This is important work… we need a comprehensive immigration bill that allows people to support their families and our industry,” he said.

He praised past bipartisan efforts like the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and stressed that farming is hard enough without unnecessary disruptions in the workforce.

Expanding Global Reach

International demand for California table grapes remains strong. LeMay and his team continue to travel globally to promote the brand, with upcoming trips to Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong.

“The California brand creates demand. That’s something we’re always proud to carry into these markets,” he said.

He highlighted recent visits to Australia, Vietnam, Japan, and New Zealand, emphasizing the need to understand how consumers in different regions experience fresh produce.

Look for California Grapes

As the season continues, LeMay encouraged consumers to choose California-grown grapes.

“We’d ask your listeners to look for, ask for, and choose California. You’re supporting growers, farm workers, and a global standard of excellence,” he said.

With favorable early conditions and strong retail demand, the industry expects to exceed last year’s 91.5 million boxes shipped.

Nick’s original interview with Ian LeMay can be heard here.

Stay tuned to AgNet West for continued updates from leaders like Ian LeMay and insights into the agriculture industry’s evolving landscape.