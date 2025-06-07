The California table grape season is off to a strong start, with early harvest beginning in Coachella Valley and optimism high for quality and export strength. President Ian LeMay discusses expectations, challenges, and why 2025–26 could be a standout year.

The 2025 California table grape season is officially underway, and it’s shaping up to be one to remember. In a recent interview with AgNetWest, Ian LeMay, the newly appointed President & CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, shared his optimism and outlined what growers and consumers can expect.

California Table Grape Season Kicks Off Strong: Ian LeMay Shares Optimism for 2025-26

The season began in Coachella Valley on May 12, and harvest will continue there through mid-July. The San Joaquin Valley will follow shortly after, starting in late June or early July, delivering the bulk of the crop volume that consumers will see well into January.

“We’ve got a good crop on the vine and we’re excited to get it to consumers all over the world,” said LeMay.

California growers are preparing for strong domestic and international demand, with exports accounting for roughly 30% of production. Key markets like Canada and Mexico remain tariff-free, which LeMay says is critical for maintaining export strength.

Challenges on the horizon? Labor remains a key concern, as does the ever-present unpredictability of weather. But growers are prepared.

LeMay brings a strong background to the commission, having led the California Fresh Fruit Association prior to this role. He follows in the footsteps of long-tenured leaders Kathleen Nave and Bruce Obink, expressing deep respect for the organization’s legacy.

“I feel fortunate. There aren’t too many places nowadays where people can build their careers. This is definitely one.”

In closing, LeMay urged consumers to look for California grapes in stores — and to make the conscious choice to support domestic growers.