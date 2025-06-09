A Promising Outlook for 2025’s Table Grape Crop

In a recent update from AgNet West, Nick Papagni—known as “The Ag Meter”—spoke with Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, about the outlook for the 2025 California table grape season. According to LeMay, this year’s crop is showing significant promise, buoyed by favorable growing conditions and strong market demand.

California Table Grape Season Begins with Optimism and Strong Quality

Weather and Crop Conditions Point to a Strong Harvest

LeMay began by acknowledging the unpredictable nature of California agriculture but expressed cautious optimism. “We know the frailty of the industry that we operate in,” he said, “but we’re going into it optimistic.”

Thanks to a strong winter and a mild spring, the 2025 season is off to an encouraging start. “We’ve got a good crop on the vine,” LeMay noted. If these conditions hold, he believes this year’s volume will exceed that of 2024—a season that marked a return to normal production levels after years of fluctuation.

California Pride in Every Grape

LeMay also emphasized the enduring global reputation of California table grapes. “We know the data, we see the demand,” he said, highlighting the high level of consumer confidence in grapes grown in the Golden State.

He added that growing in California is both a challenge and a point of pride. “I tell our growers all the time… when a consumer within the United States or anywhere in the world eats a piece of California fruit—specifically a California table grape—they should do it with a lot of confidence and a lot of pride.”

Commitment to Quality and Global Reach

As harvest progresses, the California Table Grape Commission remains focused on ensuring the fruit reaches consumers worldwide with the same high standards the industry is known for. The 2025 crop not only reflects strong agricultural stewardship but also reinforces California’s reputation as a leader in global fruit production.

Looking Ahead

While challenges remain, including environmental and regulatory pressures unique to California farming, the industry is leaning into this season with determination and pride. With quality grapes on the vine and a dedicated grower network, the California table grape industry is poised for a successful 2025.

That was Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission.

You can read much more, and listen to Ian LaMay’s full interview here.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.