California producers are being encouraged to learn more about the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and the value it can provide. Chairman of the American Cotton Producers of the National Cotton Council, Mark McKean said the mission of the Protocol will become increasingly important as time goes on. “It gives the signal to buyers and merchants, as well as end users that we are doing the right things out here in cotton production.”

As a grower himself in the Riverdale area, McKean said that California producers are already ahead of the game when it comes to meeting some of the criteria for the Protocol. “California producers – due to the regulation in the state – basically already hit all the boxes and the benchmarks of the protocol…There’s really nothing in there that’s going to have them worry about anything due to the regulations that are already in place here in California.”

Listen to the radio report below.

California Producers Already Meet Many Benchmarks of Cotton Trust Protocol

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West