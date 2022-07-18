California Industry Members Participate in Philippines Trade Mission

The Philippines trade mission led by Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) Administrator Daniel Whitley is officially underway after arriving in Manila today. Whitley is being joined by representatives from 29 U.S. agribusinesses and farm organizations and 10 state departments of agriculture. The purpose is to develop stronger trade relationships in the eighth-largest market for U.S. agricultural exports.

“The USDA Philippines trade mission will offer an abundance of opportunities for both the United States and the Philippines,” Whitley stated in a press release. “I’m confident the next few days will produce mutually beneficial results to help expand trade, increase collaboration on key issues impacting agriculture in both our countries, and ultimately strengthen Philippine food security. We have a diverse group of U.S. agribusinesses and industry officials joining us in Manilla who can provide reliable, high-quality, and sustainably produced U.S. food and farm products to local buyers.”

FAS personnel will be providing participants with in-depth market briefs during the trip and will be facilitating business meetings between delegates and local companies. Three memoranda of understanding signing ceremonies are also scheduled to take place during the trade mission, which will include multiple site visits. Over the last five years, U.S. agricultural exports have averaged more than $3 billion annually. Several California-based organizations are participating in the Philippines trade mission, which is taking place July 18-21. Representatives from the California Blueberry Commission (CBC), MEM Fairway, Inc., Flying Horse Services, Redwood International, and California Milk Advisory Board are all in attendance.

“Through our presence at this trade mission, we hope to explore the various market opportunities that may be available for our industry members in the Philippine market,” said CBC Director of Trade and Technical Affairs Elizabeth Carranza. “Having obtained official market access to ship California blueberries to the Philippines in 2020, we believe there are many opportunities that present significant growth potential for our industry in this new market.”

