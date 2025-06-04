Can California Be Great Again? Steve Hilton Says “100%”

A Conversation with Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton on Reclaiming California’s Future

In a recent interview with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton shared an optimistic, yet pragmatic, vision for the state’s future. With his campaign gaining momentum, Hilton addressed a question on many voters’ minds: Can California be great again? His response: “100%.”

Executive Action: A Key Path Forward

Hilton didn’t sugarcoat the path ahead. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy,” he admitted. “We’ve got to win first.” But once in office, he believes substantial change is not only possible—it’s well within reach.

According to Hilton, many of California’s most pressing challenges can be addressed through executive action and regulatory changes. He emphasized that more can be done from the governor’s office than most people realize. “A lot of these things can be reversed,” Hilton said, referencing policies that have hindered growth and development, especially in the agricultural sector.

Facing the Legislature: A Realistic Strategy

One of the most common concerns Hilton hears from voters is about legislative gridlock. With a Democratic supermajority in the California legislature, many wonder how a Republican governor could make meaningful progress. Hilton says he’s spent extensive time preparing for that scenario.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the detail of that,” he explained, referencing consultations with legal experts and former advisors to Republican Governor Pete Wilson. Hilton is confident that, while he won’t be able to change everything unilaterally, he will have the power to take significant action—particularly when it comes to agriculture.

A Focus on Agriculture

Agriculture is a priority for Hilton, and he believes it is one area where the governor’s executive authority can make a real and immediate impact. Regulations that currently burden California’s farmers and ranchers, he says, can be re-evaluated and reformed through the executive branch.

A Closing Note

As Hilton continues his campaign, his message is clear: bold leadership and detailed planning can pave the way for a better California. Whether or not he secures the governor’s seat, his focus on executive authority and agricultural reform is sparking important conversations across the state.

Interview conducted by Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter” for AgNet West.

Listen to, and read more on, the full interview here.