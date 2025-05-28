Candidate Hilton: Changes that Could Be Made in California Agriculture

AgNet West reporter Nick Papagni had a chance to talk with Steve Hilton, Republican candidate for governor of the state of California. Nick commented to Hilton California is so unaffordable, and asked; Is there any changes that could be made?

“The families, so that people start to see California as a place of opportunity again. Where you can you can you can you’re not just sort of blocked at every turn by these insane regulations and this bureaucracy, and the ridiculous level of taxes, that make it impossible for families to live here for people to run the business here. All of that can be turned around. Some of it, a big part of it, can be turned around directly by the governor, without even going to the legislature.

And, that’s particularly true for some of the issues affecting our Ag industry, which I’m so passionate about. Our energy industry further south in the Central Valley around Bakersfield and Kern County and so on. Regulatory changes, right. Kicking out the ideologues in agencies, like CARB the air resources board the pesticide control board the state water resources agency CalGEM (Geologic Energy Management Division) that regulates oil drilling and so on. I think that people underestimate how much difference you can make, how quickly, with a governor who really understands the issues. Really understands how to make the change happen, and has got the conviction and the determination to do it, and I absolutely have.