Firefighters have been making headway in battling the multiple wildfires across the state, but even after the fires are contained farmers and ranchers will still have their hands full. President of the California Cattlemen’s Association, Mark Lacey explained that there will still be plenty of work to be done for livestock producers even after the fires are extinguished.

“A lot of fence has been burned so there’s cattle that are what are what they would call ‘astray.’ They could be outside their normal boundaries. It’s going to be a task of all the ranchers and their neighbors to at some point gather these cattle back up,” Lacey noted. “But there’s not a lot of point in gathering cattle up and identifying them and dividing them back up to who they belong to if you don’t have any fences, right?”

California Fires Leave Livestock Producers with Work to Do in The Aftermath

