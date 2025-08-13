California Farming Voices: On today’s AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni and co-host Josh McGill take listeners on a tour of California agriculture, from the dairies of Hanford to the John Deere showroom in Madera. The episode features two in-depth interviews—first with dairy farmer Case Anker, then with Stan Nelson of Midland Tractor—offering a ground-level view of farming challenges and innovations across the Golden State.

Anker, a third-generation dairyman, shares how his family’s operation balances cow comfort with fluctuating market conditions. From citrus peel feed to molasses treats, he explains that keeping cows cool and stress-free is just as critical as feed quality. While 2024 has brought fair milk and feed prices, Anker notes the dairy business demands resilience—farmers must be ready for both good and bad years, setting aside reserves for leaner times. He encourages consumers to support dairies by buying milk, cheese, pizza, and other dairy products, highlighting the pride and stewardship that comes with caring for animals and the land.

The show then shifts north to Madera, where Nelson discusses Midland Tractor’s 40-year history serving California growers. With service trucks covering territory from Bakersfield to Yuba City, Midland specializes in providing efficient, cutting-edge John Deere equipment for orchards, vineyards, and specialty crops. Nelson details the growing role of technology in agriculture, from precision spray systems to emerging autonomous tractor solutions. He emphasizes the industry’s reliance on water, noting that reliable supply and storage are essential not only for farms but for the many allied businesses that support them.

Throughout the episode, Papagni and McGill connect the dots between on-farm realities, supply chain impacts, and the broader ag economy. Whether it’s tackling water scarcity, navigating trade tariffs, or adopting new equipment, the conversations underline agriculture’s resilience and adaptability.

Catch the full interviews with Case Anker and Stan Nelson at AgNetWest.com, and follow AgNet West for more California ag news and stories from the field.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…