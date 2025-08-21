California Farmers Under Pressure: California agriculture continues to face mounting challenges, and Andrew Genasci, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, says advocacy is more important than ever. Speaking on the AgNet News Hour, Genasci shared how his background as a fourth-generation dairyman gives him perspective when representing farmers on the front lines of political and regulatory battles.

“I know what it’s like when the milk pump breaks at 3 a.m. or when a calf needs pulling on a holiday,” Genasci explained. “That experience helps me connect with elected officials and remind them that farmers are small business owners who don’t clock out when something goes wrong.”

Over-regulation at the Core

When asked about the biggest issues heading into 2025, Genasci pointed to overregulation. From water restrictions and burn bans to mounting labor costs and overtime rules, he says Sacramento continues to push policies that squeeze family farms. “You’ve got legislators looking at 2,000 bills a year, and many of them impact agriculture. At some point you have to ask if we really need all these new laws,” he said.

The impact goes beyond farmers’ bottom lines. Genasci emphasized that overregulation drives up grocery store prices for families. “When we ban insecticides or cut labor hours, those costs show up at the checkout line. California farmers produce the safest, healthiest food in the world, but we’re competing against imports from countries that don’t face the same restrictions.”

Water, Land, and Labor

Genasci highlighted water as the single most pressing concern. While 2014’s Proposition 1 promised billions for new storage projects, little progress has been made. Farmers in the San Joaquin Valley are forced to make tough choices, from fallowing ground to converting farmland into solar developments under AB 1156.

Labor is another hurdle. “Farmers are paying $20 an hour just to compete with McDonald’s. Once you add overtime, you’re looking at $30 to $40 an hour—costs that simply aren’t sustainable,” Genasci said. The result is fewer hours for workers and an accelerated push toward automation and robotics.

A Call for Advocacy

Despite the frustration, Genasci is clear: the fight for California agriculture is not lost. He urges farmers to stay engaged with organizations like Farm Bureau. “If we’re not at the table in Sacramento and D.C., someone else is. Whether it’s environmental groups or labor groups, they’re telling their story. We need to tell ours.”

He also sees education as key, especially for future generations. Through scholarships, FFA, and 4-H, Farm Bureau works to connect youth with agriculture. “They may not all stay in farming, but they’ll understand the responsibility and the value of what it takes to put food on the table,” he said.

As California continues to grapple with regulation, water shortages, and shifting labor markets, Genasci remains committed to ensuring farmers have a strong voice: “God gave us the best land in the world to farm. If we’re going to keep feeding America and the world, we’ve got to fight for it.”

