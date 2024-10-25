California Farm Linked to Onions in E. Coli Outbreak

The FDA, USDA FSIS, CDC, and state partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157 tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, with preliminary findings suggesting contaminated onions may be the cause. Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for McDonald’s, has issued a voluntary recall of yellow onions distributed to food service customers.

As of October 24, 75 cases of E. coli infection have been reported across 13 states, with illness onset dates ranging from September 27 to October 10, 2024. Of the 61 people with available information, 22 required hospitalization, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported, involving an older adult from Colorado.

All 42 individuals interviewed reported eating at McDonald’s, and 39 specifically mentioned consuming a beef hamburger. The FDA and state officials are working to confirm whether onions are the source of contamination through traceback investigations and sample testing.

The FDA urges consumers and food service providers to remain alert for additional updates or recalls related to the outbreak as the investigation continues.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.