Shannon Douglass

President of the California Farm Bureau

California agriculture continues to thrive thanks to the dedication of growers, advocates, and leaders across the state. In a recent interview with Ag Meter, California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass reflected on the organization’s 107th Annual Meeting, the challenges and advocacy wins of 2025, and the exciting programs shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Celebrating the 107th Annual Meeting in Anaheim

The 107th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Anaheim was a resounding success, combining education, celebration, and community engagement. Douglass highlighted the energy and enthusiasm, particularly from young farmers, who brought optimism and innovation to the event.

A highlight was the “Giving Back with Farm Bureau” philanthropy project, where over 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies and California-grown snacks were assembled for children in Orange County. Delivered to the Centennial Farm at the Orange County Fairgrounds, the initiative emphasized the Farm Bureau’s commitment to community engagement and ag education.

California Farm Bureau 107th Annual Meeting: Highlights, Advocacy Wins, and Preparing the Next Generation

Shannon Douglass: A Non-Traditional Path to Leadership

Raised in Sacramento and not from a farming family, Douglass embodies the evolving face of California agriculture. Her connection to the industry developed through programs like 4-H and FFA, eventually leading her to study agriculture in college. She emphasizes that passion, not upbringing, drives agricultural involvement today, encouraging young people to explore careers in technology, science, and innovation within the industry.

Advocacy Wins and Challenges in 2025

Despite high input costs and volatile commodity prices, 2025 saw significant advocacy successes:

Livestock Composting Bill (SB 279): Co-sponsored with the California Cattlemen’s Association, this legislation provides practical carcass disposal solutions for livestock producers in remote areas.

Co-sponsored with the California Cattlemen’s Association, this legislation provides practical carcass disposal solutions for livestock producers in remote areas. Williamson Act Protection: The Farm Bureau continues to safeguard reduced property tax rates for farmland amidst development pressures.

The Farm Bureau continues to safeguard reduced property tax rates for farmland amidst development pressures. Utility Rate Advocacy: Members have saved between $500 and $1,100 per meter annually depending on their utility provider, demonstrating the impact of sustained advocacy.

Douglass also highlighted efforts to engage policymakers through on-farm visits, fostering understanding among elected officials who may have little prior exposure to agriculture.

Engaging the Next Generation: FFA and Young Farmers

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) program continues to grow, now exceeding 100,000 members in California. Douglass stressed the organization’s role in developing leadership, teamwork, and practical skills for students—even those who may not pursue agricultural careers. The Young Farmers and Ranchers (YFNR) program, targeting ages 18–35, offers contests, conferences, and networking opportunities, cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Preparing Future Leaders: Campaign School

California Farm Bureau’s Campaign School, set for January 15–16 in Sacramento, offers hands-on training for individuals interested in running for local, county, or state office. Open to farmers, ranchers, and those adjacent to agriculture, the program provides guidance on campaign strategy, paperwork, and fundraising. Douglass emphasized the importance of local leadership, noting that many impactful policies in California originate at the county or school board level.

Opportunities to Get Involved

The Farm Bureau offers diverse ways to engage:

County Membership: Participate in local events, committees, and volunteer opportunities.

Participate in local events, committees, and volunteer opportunities. Young Farmers & Ranchers Program: Join regional networks, contests, and conferences.

Join regional networks, contests, and conferences. Advocacy Days in Sacramento: Engage directly with elected officials on policy priorities.

Engage directly with elected officials on policy priorities. Ag in the Classroom & Philanthropy Projects: Educate youth and give back to the community.

Prospective members can start by visiting CFBF.com to connect with their local county office and explore programs tailored to their interests.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As the Farm Bureau enters 2026, key priorities include:

Advocating for autonomous agricultural equipment and updating outdated vehicle codes.

and updating outdated vehicle codes. Modernizing workforce programs, including H-2A visas and pursuing bipartisan solutions for farm labor challenges.

and pursuing bipartisan solutions for farm labor challenges. Continuing engagement with policymakers, young leaders, and the broader agricultural community.

Douglass expressed optimism for the year ahead, emphasizing that strong leadership, advocacy, and community engagement will continue to shape California’s agricultural success.

Get Involved with the California Farm Bureau:

Website: CFBF.com

Campaign School: January 15–16, Sacramento

Young Farmers & Ranchers Program: County-specific participation for ages 18–35

County Membership: Join local events, committees, and advocacy initiatives

California Farm Bureau provides a platform for anyone passionate about agriculture to learn, lead, and make a meaningful impact.