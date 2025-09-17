California agriculture was front and center on the September 17 edition of the AgNet News Hour, as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill broke down the latest developments impacting farmers across the Golden State. From much-needed dairy relief to hard-hitting political battles in Sacramento, this episode delivers insight every producer should hear.

The show opened with news that USDA has announced another $1 billion in disaster relief funds for California’s dairy industry through the ELRP program. This comes on top of an earlier billion-dollar package, providing critical support as milk pricing has slumped in recent weeks. With dairies lining Highway 99 and beyond, this aid could not come at a more important time for California producers.

Assemblyman David Tangipa joined the program for an in-depth conversation on the struggles and opportunities facing Central Valley agriculture. Tangipa didn’t hold back, declaring that California is in “crisis mode” with a staggering budget deficit, mismanaged funds, and water policy failures threatening the backbone of the state’s farming economy. He criticized the state’s spending on the high-speed rail project, already more than 400% over budget, arguing those dollars should have gone to building water storage and strengthening rural communities.

The assemblyman also sounded the alarm on Proposition 50, calling it a power grab that would give Governor Newsom and state legislators even more control. For farmers, Tangipa urged a strong “No” vote, warning of further threats to agriculture if the measure passes. He also pointed to a controversial bill from Sen. Melissa Hurtado, which he says could devastate commodity pricing and force more growers out of business.

Beyond state politics, Tangipa tied California’s farm struggles to the bigger picture of national security, noting that Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties alone produce as much agriculture as the entire nation of Ukraine. “Food security is national security,” he reminded listeners, stressing that America must protect the Central Valley’s ability to feed the world.

This powerful conversation, along with timely updates on California’s almond and walnut harvests, is one farmers won’t want to miss. The AgNet News Hour continues to give producers a voice in the fight for common-sense policy, reliable water supplies, and the future of California agriculture.

Listen to the full episode below or on your favorite podcast app.

