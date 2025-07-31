California Dairy in the Spotlight: Generations of Dedication and a Future of Uncertainty

Today’s AgNet News Hour highlighted the resilience and passion of California’s dairy industry, featuring an in-depth interview with Joseph Bakker of Back Road Ranch and Countryside Dairy in the Tulare–Visalia area. A third-generation dairyman, Bakker shared his journey in agriculture, managing over 6,000 cows and farming 2,000 acres with his family. His deep ties to both the land and the community reflect the strength and legacy of California’s dairy families.

The episode dove into the many challenges facing dairymen in California—from relentless regulation and water scarcity to labor hurdles and rising operational costs. Despite these burdens, Bakker remains hopeful, expressing optimism about the future of the industry and calling for smarter policy, more education, and greater public understanding of where our food comes from.

Host Nick Papagni and co-host Josh McGill emphasized the importance of representation for farmers on state boards and in politics. They underscored the lack of understanding in Sacramento about the day-to-day realities of agriculture, stressing the need for firsthand engagement and visibility from the ag community.

Listeners also learned more about Bakker’s family, his children’s involvement in football at Central Valley Christian School, and how sports and farming go hand in hand in instilling strong values and work ethic.

In the second half of the episode, the show transitioned to industry updates from the Almond Board of California. Encouraging news included tariff reductions in Pakistan, reduced inspections for EU-bound shipments, and insights into pest control and facility registration in China. These updates show that California’s almond sector continues to fight for global competitiveness.

As the episode closed, Nick and Josh issued a call to action—inviting farmers to bring kids out to the farm, champion FFA, and foster ag literacy. Their message: support your local farmers, drink more milk, and never underestimate the power and necessity of California agriculture.

