Edward Ring

California’s future may depend on one question: can the state reverse course before water shortages, energy costs, and regulatory failures permanently damage agriculture and the economy?

That was the central theme in a powerful and wide-ranging interview between “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni and water and energy policy expert Edward Ring. During the conversation, Ring laid out bold ideas for solving California’s water crisis, reviving domestic energy production, restoring agricultural strength, and reforming state leadership.

Ring, Director of Water and Energy Policy at the California Policy Center, warned that California is rapidly approaching a breaking point unless major reforms are implemented soon. Throughout the interview, he repeatedly emphasized what he calls an “abundance-oriented” approach — policies designed to expand water supplies, improve infrastructure, lower energy costs, and strengthen agriculture instead of restricting growth through rationing and regulation.

Delta Dredging and California’s Water Crisis

One of the biggest topics discussed was the deteriorating condition of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Ring argued that California’s refusal to dredge Delta channels over the last several decades has contributed heavily to declining water flow, worsening fish habitat conditions, and reduced agricultural water deliveries.

According to Ring, many Delta channels that were historically 8 to 12 feet deep have become dangerously shallow due to sediment buildup. In some locations, water depths are now only a foot or two deep, creating stagnant conditions that hurt fish migration while also limiting irrigation supplies for Delta farmers.

Ring challenged the conventional narrative that increased water pumping alone caused fish population declines. He pointed out that California simultaneously stopped major dredging operations decades ago, arguing that the state has failed to properly study how sediment buildup may be contributing to environmental problems.

He also stressed that properly managed dredging could benefit fish species like salmon and smelt by improving water flow, increasing cooler water migration pathways, and restoring turbidity that helps fish avoid predators.

Why So Much Water Still Flows to the Ocean

Despite several wet winters and full reservoirs, Ring expressed frustration that enormous amounts of freshwater continue flowing out to the Pacific Ocean instead of being stored for future use.

He cited recent years where between 18 million and 27 million acre-feet of water flowed into the San Francisco Bay while only a fraction of that amount was pumped south for farms and communities. Ring believes California should aggressively expand groundwater recharge programs, surface storage projects, floodplain banking systems, and pumping capacity to capture excess runoff during wet years.

According to Ring, California could potentially move six million acre-feet of water south annually if regulations and infrastructure were modernized. He repeatedly emphasized that agriculture, resource industries, and water districts must stop fighting one another politically and instead unite behind a common reform agenda.

Desalination Could Transform California’s Water Supply

Ring also strongly defended desalination as part of California’s long-term water strategy. He argued that the state should stop treating desalination as an alternative to Delta improvements and instead pursue both solutions simultaneously.

According to Ring, California could realistically build enough desalination infrastructure to produce one million acre-feet of freshwater annually. He suggested neighboring states such as Nevada and Arizona could help finance these projects because desalination would reduce California’s dependence on Colorado River water, leaving more water available for the Southwest.

Ring highlighted Orange County’s wastewater recycling achievements and argued that Southern California could eventually become nearly water self-sufficient through a combination of stormwater capture, desalination, and wastewater reuse.

He also dismissed many environmental criticisms surrounding desalination, claiming modern technology has dramatically reduced the impact of brine disposal and intake systems.

SGMA, Groundwater, and Small Farm Survival

The conversation also explored the long-term effects of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Ring acknowledged that groundwater over-pumping caused serious land subsidence problems that damaged major canals like the Friant-Kern Canal.

However, he warned that smaller farms are struggling because they lack reliable surface water supplies needed to offset pumping restrictions. Larger operations can afford deeper wells, accelerating consolidation throughout California agriculture.

Ring argued that California should dramatically expand floodwater recharge programs and speed up permitting for farmers willing to recharge groundwater aquifers during wet periods.

California’s Oil and Gas Industry Under Pressure

As the interview shifted toward energy policy, Ring criticized California’s growing dependence on imported oil and refined gasoline despite possessing significant petroleum reserves of its own.

He noted that California now imports a substantial portion of its refined gasoline from overseas refineries, increasing supply chain costs and contributing to higher fuel prices at the pump. According to Ring, California still holds billions of barrels of recoverable oil, including major reserves in Los Angeles County and Kern County.

Ring defended California’s oil industry as one of the most environmentally regulated in the world and argued that producing oil domestically would create jobs while potentially reducing emissions associated with overseas imports and tanker transportation.

He also discussed Kern County’s reliance on fracking technology and claimed that California’s geology differs substantially from states like Texas and Oklahoma, making environmental impacts less severe than critics suggest.

The Fight Over California’s Energy Future

Another major focus was California’s push toward renewable energy mandates and rising electricity prices. Ring argued that while solar generation costs have fallen, the total system costs of renewable energy — including storage batteries, grid infrastructure, and backup power — remain extremely high.

He criticized proposals for large floating offshore wind farms along California’s coastline, warning that the projects could produce some of the most expensive electricity in the country. Ring argued that California’s natural gas plants could provide cheaper and more reliable energy if allowed to operate more consistently.

According to Ring, affordable energy is foundational to everything from housing costs and transportation to food production and manufacturing competitiveness.

Politics, Leadership, and California’s Future

Throughout the interview, Ring repeatedly returned to the importance of leadership in Sacramento. He discussed gubernatorial candidates including Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer, Javier Becerra, and Chad Bianco, warning that California voters face a critical choice regarding the state’s direction.

Ring argued that California needs leaders willing to aggressively reform state agencies, modernize water and energy infrastructure, and cooperate more effectively with the federal government.

He also expressed concern that California’s regulatory environment has become increasingly hostile toward business owners, independent analysts, and private-sector professionals interested in public service.

Why Californians Should Hear the Full Interview

This conversation between Nick Papagni and Edward Ring covered far more than politics. It explored the future of California farming, the survival of rural communities, the state’s energy independence, housing affordability, groundwater sustainability, and the growing frustration many Californians feel toward bureaucracy and infrastructure failures.

Whether you agree with Ring’s positions or not, the interview offers one of the most detailed and thought-provoking discussions currently happening around California’s water and energy future.

If you care about agriculture, farming, water rights, energy costs, or California’s political direction, this is an interview you do not want to miss.

California at a Crossroads: Edward Ring Sounds the Alarm on Water, Energy & the Future of Farming