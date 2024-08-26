California Citrus Industry Holding Steady with Some Growth in Key Areas

The 2024 California Citrus Acreage Report shows that overall, the state’s citrus industry is steady, with some ups and downs. The report is based on a survey sent to about 5,000 citrus growers in early 2024, asking them to update their crop and acreage information.

Lemon and mandarin acreage has been growing, with lemons going from 50,000 acres in 2020-21 to 53,000 acres in 2022-23. The report shows that acreage for mandarins and hybrids has also seen significant growth. There has been an increase in bearing acreage from 63,280 acres in 2022 to 64,933 acres in 2024.

Valencia oranges, however, have been losing ground in the California citrus industry. Valencia oranges have experienced a decrease in bearing acreage from 26,000 acres in 2020-21 to 25,000 acres in 2022-23. This trend continued from 2022 to 2024, with bearing acreage decreasing from 25,528 acres to 25,050 acres. There was a marginal decrease in bearing acreage of Navel oranges, dropping from 110,507 acres in 2022 to 109,461 acres in 2024. Grapefruit had a small decrease in acreage between 2020 and 2023, but it saw a slight increase in 2024.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West