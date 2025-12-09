California Agriculture: Water, Crop Markets & 2025 Outlook

This episode of the AgNet News Hour delivered a full hour of expert breakdowns on the challenges and opportunities shaping California agriculture. Segments one and two featured Joel Kimmelshue, who explained how growers are improving water use through advanced monitoring, satellite data, and soil-health strategies. He highlighted SGMA-driven land changes and stressed that California farming is not declining — it’s transforming into a more efficient and sustainable system.

In segment three, Greg Christensen analyzed current crop markets, noting continued pressure from high production costs, shifting global demand, and supply chain instability. Specialty crops such as nuts and grapes remain volatile, though signs of future stabilization are emerging. Labor, inputs, and freight remain key challenges, but domestic demand and new value-added opportunities offer hope. Together, both interviews provided a realistic but optimistic outlook: growers who innovate, adopt technology, and adjust to market conditions will be best positioned for success.

