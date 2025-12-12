California Agriculture in Transition: Market Volatility, Almond Outlook & Feed Trends

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, commodity expert and fourth-generation farmer Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities delivers one of the most insightful breakdowns of California agriculture heading into 2025. From hay and forage markets to dairy economics, water uncertainty, and the global forces shaping local prices, Foglio explains why producers across the Central Valley and Imperial Valley are facing unprecedented volatility. He covers early-season pricing standstills, the impact of the latest CDI milk price drop, and the ripple effects that global commodity shifts have on feed markets.

Foglio also provides a grounded outlook on the upcoming almond season, forecasting a more realistic 2.5–2.75 billion pounds—far below early, panic-inducing estimates. He discusses land values, long-term crop investment strategy, and the pressures younger farmers face in today’s ag economy. The conversation expands into broader issues affecting California’s future, including water planning, housing affordability, fire prevention, and the need for stronger leadership.

Packed with real-world experience and no-nonsense analysis, this episode is essential listening for farmers, dairymen, ag professionals, and anyone who wants to understand the fast-changing landscape of California agriculture.

