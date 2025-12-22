California Agriculture & High-Speed Rail: Elaine Culotti on AgNet News Hour

California Agriculture and the Central Valley

Elaine Culotti, known as the “Lipstick Farmer,” joins AgNet News Hour to discuss the state of California agriculture and the Central Valley. She highlights the challenges facing farmers, including heavy bureaucracy, regulatory red tape, and mismanaged funds, which threaten both infrastructure and agricultural innovation. Culotti emphasizes that young farmers, regenerative agriculture initiatives, and advanced farming technology depend on a more efficient, supportive system. The Central Valley, she argues, is California’s most valuable agricultural asset and should be treated as such.

The High-Speed Rail Opportunity

Culotti addresses the California high-speed rail project, criticizing political delays and bureaucratic inefficiency. She stresses that competent contractors, federal and state funding, and fair compensation for affected farmers are crucial for completing the project. Beyond transportation, she sees the rail as a lifeline that could connect Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the Central Valley, while reducing traffic congestion, supporting sustainable economic growth, and creating opportunities for young innovators and farmers.

Supporting Local Economies

A major focus of Culotti’s discussion is economic development and local revenue. She advocates returning sales tax to the towns where purchases are made, supporting small businesses, and empowering local communities. By ensuring towns keep this revenue, she argues, California can strengthen cities and reduce dependence on Sacramento, which often prioritizes large special interests over local needs.

Preparing for the 2026 Elections

Culotti encourages Californians to consider centrist candidates in the 2026 elections, emphasizing those not influenced by PACs or special interests. She calls for leaders who offer practical solutions, including better management of labor, water, and infrastructure. Culotti also urges professionals with expertise in law, education, insurance, and economic development to step into public service, helping rebuild an accountable, effective government.

Practical Advice for Farmers

Culotti provides actionable strategies for California farmers:

Adopt regenerative agriculture and modern farming equipment.

Improve post-harvest soil health using humates to conserve water and nutrients.

Protect crops with fungicides like Marivon to ensure resilience against frost and disease.

Address labor shortages through legal work permits and fair immigration policies.

Citizen Engagement and Accountability

Culotti stresses the importance of citizen engagement. With millions of taxpayers funding a system that often fails to serve local communities, she encourages Californians to hold government accountable and contribute expertise wherever possible. By supporting infrastructure, electing competent leaders, and promoting local economic growth, residents can help make California sustainable and prosperous.

