California agriculture is facing unprecedented challenges, from water scarcity to rising production costs. Yet innovators like Stuart Woolf of Woolf Farms and Processing are finding ways to adapt and thrive. In a recent AgNet News Hour interview with host Nick Papagni and Ag Meter Lorrie Boyer, Woolf shared insights into family farming, water management, policy advocacy, and his pioneering work with agave cultivation.

A Family Farming Legacy in Fresno County

Stuart Woolf’s family farming journey began in 1974 when his father purchased farmland on the west side of Fresno County at age 57. The family prioritized vertical integration from the start, particularly in tomato processing. They co-founded Los Gatos Tomato Products, which continues to operate today.

Approximately 30 years ago, the Woolf’s expanded into almonds with Harris Woolf California Almonds, moving from brown skin almonds to value-added products like almond paste, oil, and de-fatted flour. Woolf Farms combines both farming and processing, creating a diverse agricultural operation that has spanned multiple generations.

Water Challenges and Political Engagement

Woolf recalls arriving in the business in 1986, when water availability was more reliable. Over time, securing cost-effective water has become a central concern, requiring ongoing political advocacy.

He explains that a large portion of California water has been diverted for environmental purposes, raising costs for farmers and complicating operations. Despite these obstacles, Woolf emphasizes that farmers continue to act as stewards of the land, producing substantial crops while managing limited resources.

Regulatory Pressures and Rising Costs

California’s regulatory environment has significantly increased the cost of farming. Woolf cites a Cal Poly study showing that production costs have risen by around $1,600 per acre over the past decade—a 25% increase. While California offers fertile soil and a favorable climate, political and regulatory pressures threaten the state’s natural agricultural advantages.

As chairman of Western Growers, Woolf notes that some farmers are relocating to other states or countries due to high costs and regulatory challenges, putting multi-generational family farms at risk. Labor restrictions, trucking regulations, and rising operational expenses further complicate farming in California.

Public Understanding and Agricultural Metrics

Woolf stresses that the public often underestimates the pressures on modern farmers. Many consumers take grocery availability for granted, unaware of increasing costs and shrinking family farms. He critiques state agencies, such as the Department of Pesticide Regulation, for prioritizing process over practical outcomes and failing to include farmers’ perspectives in decision-making.

He argues that removing essential tools like pesticides can increase costs and reduce efficiency without measurable environmental benefits, highlighting the need for metrics that reflect the realities of agriculture.

Innovating with Agave: A Sustainable Crop for California

Woolf has turned to agave cultivation as a low-water solution for farmland with limited irrigation. Agave requires only 5–10% of the water compared to traditional crops. Inspired by Mexico’s dry-farming practices, Woolf began experimenting with 12 agave varieties, eventually expanding to 450 acres over three years.

His vision is to create a California agave industry akin to Napa Valley’s wine culture, supporting small distilleries and building a local supply chain.

Marketing, Distribution, and Crop Management

California is the largest consumer market for agave-based spirits, making it ideal for local production. Woolf emphasizes:

Partnering with craft distillers and larger distillation companies

and larger distillation companies Raising awareness through highway visibility and marketing campaigns

Carefully managing supply and demand to avoid overproduction

Agave matures over 5–7 years in California, shorter than Mexico’s typical 7–9 years due to hotter summers and drip irrigation. Woolf plans a rotational planting and harvesting schedule to maintain continuous production.

Water Management and Land Optimization

Agave cultivation is part of a larger strategy to optimize water-limited farmland:

Installing solar panels on non-irrigated land

on non-irrigated land Creating water banks to recharge aquifers during rainfall

to recharge aquifers during rainfall Adjusting crop profiles to maximize efficiency with available water

This approach preserves family farmland while adapting to California’s ongoing water scarcity.

Policy, Advocacy, and the Future of California Agriculture

Woolf underscores the importance of political engagement to improve water infrastructure and maintain a sustainable agricultural sector. He calls for:

Reinvestment in state water systems

Policies that balance environmental goals with productive agriculture

Proactive solutions rather than relying solely on regulatory changes

Woolf’s long-term vision includes expanding agave production and continuing innovative strategies that combine environmental stewardship, economic viability, and community-focused farming.

Conclusion

Stuart Woolf’s work exemplifies how innovation, adaptability, and policy advocacy can address California agriculture’s modern challenges. From almonds and tomatoes to low-water crops like agave, Woolf Farms is pioneering sustainable solutions while preserving family farming traditions.

