Fresno Farm Bureau CEO Shares Insight on Long-Term Water Reform

In an interview with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, on AgNet West, Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, provided critical insight into California’s persistent water challenges—and a glimmer of hope for the future.

California Ag Water Outlook: Hope from Ryan Jacobsen

When asked whether California’s water issues can ever be resolved, Jacobsen called it a “loaded question,” acknowledging the mounting difficulties while still seeing opportunity ahead.

“It just keeps getting tougher and tougher as far as a reliable water supply,” he said, referencing the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) and federal reductions. “It’s been death by a thousand cuts.”

Despite these obstacles, Jacobsen believes there’s a rare opening at the federal level to drive lasting change. He recalled former President Trump’s early executive actions focused on California’s water issues and noted the significance of such top-level attention—though also the temporary nature of executive orders.

“Whatever happens during this administration can be undone by the next,” he warned. “That’s why Congress must act to create long-term solutions—particularly in the Delta.”

Jacobsen is hopeful that over the next one to three years, real steps can be taken to build a more reliable water future for California farmers.

“It’s not going to solve every issue,” he admitted, “but it’s at least a better step in the right direction.”

The full discussion aired on AgNet West and was reported by Nick Papagni.

