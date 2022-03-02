CA Corner Stores Get a Healthy Make Over

California’s Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Refrigeration Program is allowing fresh fruits and vegetables to get into the hands of all Californians who want them. The program provides energy-efficient refrigeration units in corner stores and small businesses in low-income or low-access areas throughout the state. This will allow for the opportunity to stock California-grown fresh produce, nuts and minimally processed foods. Visit cafarmtofork.cdfa.ca.gov for more on the grant program.

Listen to the full report below.

CA C orner Stores Get a Healthy Make Over

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor