AgNet News Hour: Butte County Agriculture, Regulations & Almond Outlook

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer share post-Thanksgiving reflections before diving into key issues shaping California agriculture. The show features Part One of Nick’s interview with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of the Butte County Farm Bureau, following the county’s 21st Annual Agribee™ for 4th and 5th graders.

Cecil highlights Butte County’s strong agricultural foundation—almonds, walnuts, rice, citrus, olives, cattle, and a major pollination sector—and emphasizes the region’s dependable water, quality soils, and active grower involvement in groundwater sustainability planning. She also discusses challenges facing farmers statewide, including rising regulation costs, wildfire impacts, and increasing wolf depredation in nearby grazing regions.

The show touches on trade tensions ahead of the USMCA review, updates on global almond production (expected to climb nearly 10%), and the strong performance of California’s tree nut industries following a near-perfect growing season. Cecil previews Grower Day on December 3 in Chico, a free, one-day farm show offering education, networking, and industry speakers. Nick and Lorrie close with light holiday banter and reminders to follow AgNet West online for ongoing coverage.

