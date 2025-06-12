American Agriculture History Minute: Deere and Mansour’s Breakthrough in the 1800s

In the mid-1800s, the American agricultural industry faced a critical need: a more accurate corn planting solution. Rising to meet this challenge, Charles Deere—son of the legendary John Deere—and Alva Mansour, a family business partner, joined forces to form the Deere and Mansour Company.

Birth of the Rotary Corn Planter: A Milestone in Agricultural Innovation

Operating out of a modest two-story building in Moline, Illinois, the duo established a separate enterprise from the already successful Deere Plow Company. Their focus was singular: to innovate the corn planter.

Their pioneering efforts quickly paid off with the release of the Deere Rotary Adjustable Corn Planter. Featuring a groundbreaking rotary mechanism, the planter revolutionized row crop farming and was immediately embraced by farmers for its accuracy and efficiency.

This invention marked a turning point in the mechanization of American agriculture and solidified Deere’s legacy not just in plows, but in precision planting technology.

— Mark Oppold, American Agriculture History Minute