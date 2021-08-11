Vegetables growing in a garden including Broccoli, Rhubarb, Cabbage and Red Cabbage

The best companion plants when planting broccoli in your home garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

As delectable as garden-grown broccoli can be, battling caterpillars, harlequin bugs, aphids, flea beetles and myriad other pests can take the fun out of growing broccoli. Try companion planting to spend less time fighting bugs and more time enjoying the garden and harvest.

Some companion plants physically hide broccoli, while others mask plants with their fragrance. To discourage such pests, underplant with thyme or a living mulch of white or subterranean clover to discourage cabbageworm butterflies or cabbage looper moths from laying eggs on broccoli. Plant annual herbs German chamomile or dill or perennial sage or hyssop to deter caterpillars. Grow a plot of collards several feet away to lure diamondback moths from broccoli and other cruciferous crops. If you have struggled with flea beetles in the past, grow a crop of radish, pak choi or Chinese mustard greens early in the growing season.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Best Companion Plants When Planting Broccoli in the Garden