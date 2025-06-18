In this episode of The Growing Edge, Todd Burkdoll from Valent® U.S.A. delves into what berry growers across California need to prepare for as summer sets in. From managing botrytis in strawberries and blueberries to navigating mite pressure in fluctuating coastal climates, Todd shares timely, boots-on-the-ground insights.

Discover why Intuity® Fungicide is gaining ground as a powerful tool against botrytis and how Zeal® MVP Miticide continues to deliver proven, long-lasting spider mite control. With practical tips on disease prevention, tunnel use, and pest timing, this is a must-hear episode for anyone growing strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries in the Central Coast or Central Valley.

Listen now and sharpen your in-season strategy.

Berry Growers: Is Your Fungicide & Miticide Program Ready for Summer?