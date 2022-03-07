Some of the benefits of becoming an oat farmer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Oats are a nutrient-rich grain that makes a wonderful meal not only for humans, but also for livestock. When comparing grains, oats are the highest in protein and many of the newer varieties contain up to 22 percent. They’re renowned for lowering cholesterol and being high in fiber.

Oats are a hardy grain and actually pretty easy to grow. After all, oats are basically a grass. So you can grow it as a cover crop. Oats are often grown specifically as a companion plant to help control weeds. Plant them with legumes, winter peas, field beans, clover, vetch, alfalfa, and wheat.

Growing your own oats means you can make your own oatmeal. You could also try making Oat Milk. Oats are also used to ease inflamed skin or to treat acne.

Some Benefits of Becoming an Oat Farmer