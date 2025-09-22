Beef Prices, Prop 12, and Holiday Meat Trends on AgNet News Hour

The September 22 edition of the AgNet News Hour kicked off the week with a focus on California agriculture’s staple proteins — beef, pork, poultry, and turkeys — as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Darren Hill, sales manager at JD Food and a former five-star chef. Known as Nick’s go-to expert on all things meat, Hill broke down the realities of today’s cattle market and what consumers can expect as the holidays approach.

After some lighthearted talk about pizza toppings and the recent rain across the Valley, the program shifted to crops. With half the raisin crop already on the ground and rain hitting parts of the Central Valley, raisin growers are anxiously watching for potential damage. Almond growers are in a similar position, with estimates possibly falling below the earlier 2.375 billion-pound projection. Pistachios, however, appear to have weathered the storm well.

The heart of the show centered on Hill’s insights into the beef industry. He explained that U.S. cattle numbers remain at their lowest since the 1950s, driven by drought, high feed costs, and freight expenses. With ranchers unable to retain enough heifers for breeding, herd rebuilding is stalled — and that means beef prices will stay high through at least 2026. Even so, demand has held steady, with many consumers sacrificing other purchases to keep beef on their tables.

Hill also addressed consumer habits, noting that while pork and chicken remain more affordable, beef’s cultural and holiday prominence keeps it in demand. From rib roasts at Christmas to prime rib at banquets, beef remains the centerpiece of seasonal meals. He highlighted cuts like tri-tip as a versatile, cost-effective option that continues to gain popularity.

The conversation touched on grass-fed vs. corn-fed beef, Prop 12’s lingering impact on pork supplies, and what to expect this turkey season. Despite concerns about avian influenza, Hill assured listeners that JD Food booked turkeys early and is well-prepared for holiday demand.

As the hosts joked about their own preferences — dark meat vs. white meat, turkey vs. ham — one thing was clear: for California families, meat remains at the center of both daily meals and holiday traditions.

Catch the full conversation with Darren Hill on the AgNet News Hour by clicking the player below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…