Bayer Leads New Alliance to Protect Glyphosate Use

More than 60 agricultural organizations have formed a new coalition aimed at safeguarding American farmers’ access to essential crop protection tools. Led by Bayer, the Modern Ag Alliance advocates for legislative solutions ensuring consistency in labeling and maintaining domestic availability of farming innovations, specifically glyphosate. The group emphasizes science-based regulation and opposes state regulations conflicting with EPA determinations.

The Alliance aims to reinforce the safety and necessity of glyphosate as being essential for modern agriculture’s sustainability. It aims to collaborate with policymakers and agricultural partners to uphold regulatory frameworks aligned with scientific understanding. The group’s website highlights glyphosate’s role in maintaining crop yields, competitiveness, and affordability for American farmers.

