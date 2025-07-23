As summer temperatures continue to rise, so do the threats to tree fruit crops. In this episode of The Growing Edge, Valent U.S.A.’s Todd Burkdoll shares urgent insights for growers navigating pest pressure in California’s orchards. From mite outbreaks in plums and peaches to overlooked San Jose scale infestations, Todd explains why acting now can prevent a harvest-season disaster. Learn how Zeal® MVP Miticide works to sterilize, disrupt, and stop mites in their tracks before they multiply out of control. This episode is a must-listen for any grower heading into the heat of the season.

Battling Mites in Tree Fruit: Summer Strategies with Todd Burkdoll