The USDA’s latest look at avocados reveals trends that point towards growing consumer interest. USDA Economist Cathryn Webber:

“The California Avocado Commission estimates that California will produce 375 million pounds of avocados in marketing year, 2024, 2025 this is up 3% from last season​”

This number, 44% above the three-year average, if realized this California avocado crop would be the third largest in the last decade.

“California produces approximately 90% of the avocados grown in the US each year, most of which are Hass, and Hass-like avocado varieties.”

Net production, which is domestic production minus exports, represents about 10% of fresh avocado availability in the United States, with imports accounting for the remainder. About 90% of fresh avocados that the United States imports are from Mexico.

We import avocados to Mexico year-round, but volumes decrease seasonally during the summer, which is when California avocado shipments tend to peak.”

The higher prices are for avocados, particularly the larger size one, on a pound for pound basis.

“On a pound for pound basis, larger avocados receive higher prices than smaller sized fruit. But an interesting trend in recent years is a shift towards more medium and sized avocados. As an example, the Mexican Hass Avocado Import Association reported season to date, shipments of larger fruit to the United States accounted for 41% of volume. That’s compared to about 70% from a decade ago.”

Avocados Becoming Popular with Consumers