Assemblyman David Tangipa Calls Out Misplaced Priorities in Sacramento

In a recent interview with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Central Valley Assemblyman David Tangipa (District 8) voiced sharp criticism of California lawmakers for favoring the movie industry over the state’s struggling farmers.

Assemblyman Slams Hollywood Tax Breaks, Defends Farmers

“Farmers are making less margins than during the Great Depression,” said Tangipa. “And yet we’re demonizing our farmers.”

Tangipa expressed frustration over a newly approved $750 million Hollywood tax credit, calling it an example of Sacramento “picking winners and losers” based on industry preference. He pointed out the contradiction in lawmakers admitting that overregulation and labor laws were pushing the film industry out—while continuing to burden agriculture with the same issues.

“If we’re going to fix those problems for the 13th largest industry in California, we should be doing it for the 9th largest—agriculture,” Tangipa emphasized.

He reminded listeners that agriculture supports every other profession:

“Our farmers give us the ability to be lawyers, doctors, actors—because they provide the most essential need: food and water.”

For full insights, listen to Tangipa’s full interview.