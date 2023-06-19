Animal Welfare Claims on Meat Packaging to Receive Further Scrutiny

Animal welfare claims put on packages of meat and poultry are going to be receiving further scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Voluntary claims including “grass-fed” and “free-range” can provide added value to certain products. USDA announced a multi-step effort to help strengthen the substantiation of labeling claims related to animal-raising. “Consumers should be able to trust that the label claims they see on products bearing the USDA mark of inspection are truthful and accurate,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) must approve claims being made on meat and poultry products. The most recent updates to the guiding parameters were made in 2019. Stakeholders have continued requesting further revision of how FSIS oversees animal-raising claims. FSIS will be focusing on reworking industry guidelines and is encouraging companies to enhance supporting documentation for claims made on packaging. Vilsack went on to say that ensuring the integrity of animal welfare claims will “level the playing field for producers who are truthfully using these claims, which we know consumers value and rely on to guide their meat and poultry purchasing decisions.”

Significant feedback has been submitted relating to antibiotic claims made on packaging, such as “raised without antibiotics” or “no antibiotics ever.” FSIS will be working with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in sampling these types of products to determine if a testing or sampling protocol should be established for “raised without antibiotics” claims. Multiple industry groups including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and North American Meat Institute have expressed support for further oversight.

“Labeling claims provide value back to cattle producers across the country who go the extra mile to distinguish their product for consumers,” NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said in a news release. “NCBA supports efforts by the Agricultural Marketing Service to continue creating producer opportunities to add value and distinguish their products in a way that consumers can trust. We will also work with FSIS to ensure the agency is meeting its separate and distinct food safety mandate.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West