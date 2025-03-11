Old Mission Peninsula, North of Traverse City, Michigan

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

American Agriculture History Minute: Michigan Becomes a Top Agricultural Producing State in Many Commodities

Michigan farmers produce over 300 different types of food and agriculture products. Some you might be familiar with, others you may not. Michigan ranks first in the nation for tart cherry production and fourth for sweet cherries. They rank sixth in the nation for the production of milk and first in the production of dry black beans, cranberry beans and small red beans. And how about potatoes? They’re the nation’s leading producer of potatoes used for potato chip processing and of course grapes. They now have over 140 commercial wineries, more than 3,000 acres of wine grape vineyards.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.