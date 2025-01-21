American Agriculture History Minute: Mechanical Corn Shellers Introduced

Old corn sheller

DepositPhotos image

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute.

Corn has always been an important part of American agriculture history, but shelling it – usually by hand – was a difficult one for families, and the process normally was a community affair, family and friends gathering together for a shelling bee.

Mechanical corn shellers were introduced in the 1800s as the means to simplify this process. Early versions ranged from handheld to larger and more elaborate units. Wheel-type shellers were introduced shortly after in 1815, and with these, the operator would turn a hand crank and drop kernels into a container that was placed below.

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute. I’m Mark Oppold. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you next time.